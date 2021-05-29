PITTSFIELD — Scott Behrent, of Pittsfield, has been promoted to vice president/national distribution of Merchants Insurance Group of Buffalo, N.Y.
Behrent joined Merchants in 2015, as regional vice president for the company’s New England regional office in Bedford, N.H. He has more than 30 years of property and casualty insurance claims, operations and underwriting experience.
In his new position, Behrent will be responsible for managing and developing strategic relationships with key agency partners who represent Merchants across multiple operating territories.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration/management from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, and has earned the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter and Associate in Claims insurance designations.
Behrent will be working out of his residence in Pittsfield.