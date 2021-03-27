Albert “Al” Bellenchia recently was named executive director/CEO of the Columbia County Habitat for Humanity in Hudson, N.Y., according to Christian Kersten, president of the group’s board of directors. He succeeds Brenda Adams, who is retiring after serving 13 years in the position.
Bellenchia, originally from New York City, most recently served as executive director at Abode of the Message, a retreat and spiritual center at the Shaker Village in New Lebanon, N.Y. He is a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University.