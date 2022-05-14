Belmonte named executive chef at Williams Inn

WILLIAMSTOWN — Peter Belmonte was recently named executive chef at The Williams Inn and its restaurant, The Barn Kitchen & Bar.
As executive chef, Belmonte is responsible for managing all aspects of the inn's culinary operations, including the 62-seat restaurant, a bar, and event spaces.
Belmonte is a graduate of New York Restaurant School and brings more than 20 years of experience as an executive chef at award-winning restaurants and inns. He most recently served with Life-House Hotels Lenox Collection in Lenox where he was responsible for the culinary programs for The Church Street Inn, Ophelia’s Restaurant, Rookwood Inn and Birchwood Inn. He has also worked at the former Cranwell Resort in Lenox.
As one of his first initiatives, Belmonte has introduced new menus that entwine local flavors with his culinary expertise including house made classic hummus, fresh ramen with classic accompaniments, and New England favorites like fish & chips. The Williams Inn is professionally managed by Waterford Hotel Group.