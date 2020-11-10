Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PITTSFIELD — Alex Bennett has been promoted to partner at Pearson Wallace Insurance, which has offices in Pittsfield, Amherst and Boston. He most recently served as the agency’s vice president of sales.

Bennett will continue to spearhead the growth of sales at the agency as well as become involved in the day to day operations of the business.

Bennett holds a bachelor of science degree in business management and marketing from Roger Williams University. He started his insurance career at Liberty Mutual in the greater Boston area working in personal lines direct sales.

