BerkShares Inc. appoints three new board members

EGREMONT — Leah Barber, Ellen Massee and Kyle Patzwahl all have been appointed to three-year terms on the board of directors of BerkShares Inc.
Barber, who lives in Lenox, is a former dancer, choreographer, and teacher and a long-standing environmental advocate who recently has been active in outreach for local currency
Massee is a designer and entrepreneur focused on sustainable practices. She is currently transforming a historic homestead in Colebrook, Conn. into a values-led gathering space
Patzwahl, who lives in Richmond, is a lawyer who was recently appointed an assistant district attorney with the Columbia County, N.Y., district attorney's office.