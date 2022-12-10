<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
BerkShares Inc. appoints three new board members

Leah Barber Photo

Leah Barber 
Ellen Massee Photo

Ellen Massee 
Kyle Patzwahl Photo

Kyle Patzwahl 

EGREMONT — Leah Barber, Ellen Massee and Kyle Patzwahl all have been appointed to three-year terms on the board of directors of BerkShares Inc.

Barber, who lives in Lenox, is a former dancer, choreographer, and teacher and a long-standing environmental advocate who recently has been active in outreach for local currency

Massee is a designer and entrepreneur focused on sustainable practices. She is currently transforming a historic homestead in Colebrook, Conn. into a values-led gathering space

Patzwahl, who lives in Richmond, is a lawyer who was recently appointed an assistant district attorney with the Columbia County, N.Y., district attorney's office.

