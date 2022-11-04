BerkShares to hold annual meeting Nov. 16 at Cove Bowling Lanes

GREAT BARRINGTON — BerkShares Inc. will hold its annual meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Cove Bowling Lanes, 109 Stockbridge Road.
It will be the organization’s first in-person annual meeting since 2019.
All residents of the Berkshire region and participating organizations are welcome to become members and attend. Past BerkShares members are asked to renew their membership prior to the event.
Membership submission or renewal must be received by Nov. 14 to vote in this annual meeting. Information/registration: info@berkshares.org.