GREAT BARRINGTON — John Lewis and Michael Shuman will speak when BerkShares Inc. holds its annual meeting virtually at 5 p.m. Dec. 1. The keynote event is titled, "Put Your Money Where Your Life Is."
The speakers will consider the question: What role could greater localization of our finances, food and energy play in achieving a more inclusive and racially and socially just economy in the Berkshires?
Lewis is CEO of R3SET Enterprises, chairman of the Berkshire Black Economic Council and sits on the advisory committee of the 1Berkshire Blueprint 2.0. He joined the board of BerkShares Inc. in 2020.
Shuman is an entrepreneur, attorney, economist, author and a leading visionary on community economics.
The event is free, but donations are encouraged. Registration: berkshares.org/Annual-Meeting-2020.