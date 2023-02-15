Berkshire Academy for Advanced Musical Studies receives financial support

NORTH ADAMS — The Berkshires Academy for Advanced Musical Studies has received major support from several donors and foundations, all contributing to the expansion of its mission and increasing its ability to serve more young music students from Berkshire County and beyond.
A donation received from Michelle Daunais and Rick Seto of Weymouth was double matched by Takeda Pharmaceutical. Funds were also raised through Network for Good, and donated in memory of John T. "Jack" Gould, of North Adams, who died in December 2022. The funds donated in Gould’s memory were made possible by the family of Jack Gould and the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home.
The school has also received grants from the William J. and Margery S. Barrett Fund, for young music students from Adams, Cheshire and Savoy, and the Guardian Life Insurance Co. in Pittsfield to support scholarships and reduced tuition for its students.