GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Agricultural Ventures has awarded $100,000 in grants to nine Berkshire-area farmers markets to support Supplemental Nutrition Access Program (SNAP) matching programs. The grants were awarded through BAV’s newest grant fund, the Market Match Fund.
The fund is an economic development and food access initiative that provides funding to increase the impact of SNAP benefits at area farmers markets. BAV was able to provide funding to every 2022 applicant, with grants ranging from $2,000 to $30,000.
The Berkshire County recipients include the Great Barrington, Lee, North Adams, Pittsfield, Sheffield and West Stockbridge farmers markets. Also receiving funds were the Copake Hillsdale, Millerton and New Lebanon farmers markets in New York.
For a complete list of all area farmers markets and their food assistance programs offerings, visit the Berkshire Farmers Market website.