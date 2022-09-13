Berkshire Agricultural Ventures awards $2,000 to Williamstown Farmers Market

GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Agricultural Ventures has awarded a $2,000 grant to the Williamstown Farmers Market.
The award is one of 10 “Market Match” grants totaling more than $100,000 that the organization has made to regional farmers markets.
Grants from the Market Match Fund allow these markets to match Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits up to $30, giving recipients up to $60 to purchase fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, breads and baked goods, seeds and edible plants at each visit
Other farmers markets that have received grants, which are based on the needs and capacity of each market, include those in Great Barrington, Lee, North Adams, Pittsfield, Sheffield and West Stockbridge in Massachusetts, and Copake-Hillsdale, Millerton, and New Lebanon in New York.