Berkshire Agricultural Ventures awards Gould Farm a $5,000 grant to build a hoop house

GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Agricultural Ventures has awarded Gould Farm a $5,000 resilience grant to complete construction of a new hoop house that will enable the farm to extend its growing season.
Gould Farm will use the hoop house — also known as a high tunnel system — to cover and protect crops from sun, wind, excessive rainfall, frost and increase spring and fall crop production in an environmentally safe manner.
Monterey-based Gould Farm produces crops as part of its mental health programming, where clients grow, cook and consume vegetables from the farm. During the growing season Gould Farm also supplies the Multicultural Bridge Food Pantry.
The grant was awarded in conjunction with funding from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Services.