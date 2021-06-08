GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Agricultural Ventures has awarded a $3,020 matching grant to Shaker Creek Farm in Stephentown, N.Y., and a $5,000 matching grant to Smoke & Honey, a socially and environmentally conscientious beekeeping and farm-based business located in the Berkshires and the Hudson Valley.
Shaker Creek Farm will use its funding to expand its pasture-raised poultry enterprise. Specifically, this grant will help provide up to 3,000 chicks, and the purchase of five new chicken tractors.
Smoke & Honey’s grant will be used to expand educational programming by providing free hives, bees and beekeeping lessons to aspiring beekeepers of color in the Berkshires and the Hudson Valley.
Over the past four years, BAV has given over 100 low-interest loans (0 to 2 percent) and/or grants to farmers and food businesses.