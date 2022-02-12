GREAT BARRINGTON — Shannon Smith has joined Berkshire Agricultural Ventures as director of lending and finance, while Paul A. Stermer has been named development director.
Smith will be responsible for managing lending programs, supporting special projects, and overseeing finance and compliance functions. She has been a member-owner of the Park Slope Food Coop in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, and previously held various underwriting and consulting roles in institutional investments, private lending and financial technology.
Smith, a resident of New York’s Hudson Valley, holds a certificate of graduate studies in sustainable agriculture and food systems from the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, and a bachelor’s degree in public policy and economics from Duke University.
In his role, Stermer will be responsible for raising money from individual donors, foundations, federal agencies and corporate partners. He also manages board relations and helps build awareness of Berkshire Agricultural Ventures' work throughout the region.
Stermer, who grew up on a small farm in southwest Michigan, is a gardener, food activist, an occasional actor and teacher and a community volunteer. The Hudson Valley resident serves on the board of the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum in New York.