GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Agricultural Ventures recently invested $100,000 in Farm Ferments, a regional fermentation facility, in Hudson, N.Y.
The investment was funded by a donation from an anonymous source, channeled through the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, under the conditions that Berkshire Agricultural Ventures invest these funds in Farm Ferments. BAV’s agreement with Farm Ferments and the involved donor stipulates that if Farm Ferments should declare any payments back to BAV, these funds will be reinvested into agricultural support in Columbia County in New York.
Established in 2017, Farm Ferments, a modern fermentation and packing facility with 20 employees, is pioneering fermented vegetable production at scale in service of the farmers, eaters, and soil of the Hudson Valley and beyond.