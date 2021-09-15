GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Agricultural Ventures recently issued two new $5,000 grants to assist organizations involved with soil health and climate change in northwestern Connecticut.
Northwest Conservation District, part of the Connecticut River Coastal Conservation District, received a $5,000 grant for its “Cover Crop Challenge” projects and workshop geared to educate farmers on cover crop management and benefits. The grant will also provide free cover crop seed to farmers in Litchfield County.
The second $5,000 grant was awarded to Fort Hill Farm in New Milford, Conn. to purchase no-till equipment.