GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Agricultural Ventures recently received grants totaling nearly $1 million from two programs administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The money comes from the USDA’s Regional Food Partnership and Local Food Promotion Program. Berkshire Agricultural Ventures was the only recipient of grants from both programs in 2021.
Over the course of three years, these grants will allow Berkshire Agricultural Ventures to address long-standing food system issues in the region’s livestock supply chain, improve access to local food for Berkshire-Taconic Region residents and grow sales for local food producers.
Information: berkshireagventures.org.