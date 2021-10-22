PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Area Health Education Centers' Health Scholars’ Program, in collaboration with Berkshire Community College, will hold two free workshops next month exploring the cultural challenges in the return of veterans from combat to home, as well as moral injuries in combat vets.
“Battle Mind Plus: Transitioning from Combat to Home” takes place Nov. 3, and “Healing Soul Wounds: Moral Injury in Combat Vets” on Nov. 17. Both sessions will be presented by The Brookfield Institute of Ware via Zoom and take place from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required to receive access to the virtual sessions. Information: 413-842-5160, or click on the training tab at berkshireahec.org.