Berkshire Art Center appoints Mike Zippel as board chair. Three new members also named

STOCKBRIDGE — Mike Zippel was appointed chair of the board of directors of Berkshire Art Center, formerly IS183 Art School, at the organization’s annual meeting. He replaces outgoing board member Ann Gallo.
Elissa Haskins-Vaughan, Michael Ibrahim, and Marie Rudden were all appointed to the board, which now has five members.
Zippel first joined the board in 2018 and served as board clerk for two years. A native of Alzey, Germany, he moved to the Berkshires after meeting his husband, Oskar Hallig, in 2002. He completed his bachelor of arts degree in interdisciplinary studies at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in 2010 and gained his citizenship in 2019. Zippel and Halig own The Shop in South Egremont.
Haskins-Vaughan has been elected the board’s new clerk. For the last four years, she has been the director of development and communications at Berkshire South Regional Community Center in Great Barrington. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Mount Holyoke College and a master's degree in museum studies from The University of Newcastle upon Tyne in the United Kingdom.
Ibrahim is the chief program and impact officer at TSNE, a $70 million nonprofit management and capacity building organization. Prior to joining TSNE, he was the cultural investment portfolio manager at the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
Rudden, is the founder and past board president of the Berkshire Community Diaper Project, which works with community agencies and food pantries to distribute diapers to those in the Berkshires who cannot afford them. She recently retired from her clinical practice as a psychiatrist and psychoanalyst in West Stockbridge.