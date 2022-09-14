<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Berkshire Art Center, formerly IS183, opening second location in Pittsfield

Berkshire Art Center Photo

The Berkshire Art Center, formerly known as IS183 Art School, is expanding to Pittsfield and will open a second location in the Brothership Building on North Street.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Art Center in Stockbridge, formerly known as the IS183 Art School, is expanding to Pittsfield and will open a second location in the Brothership Building at 141 North St.

An opening celebration will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 30 and is open to the public.

Through this expansion, Berkshire Art Center will offer a variety of new classes and workshops in Pittsfield for adults and young artists of all ages. Classes will explore mediums including watercolor painting, photography, jewelry, printmaking and more. Information: berkshireartcenter.org.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all