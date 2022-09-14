Berkshire Art Center, formerly IS183, opening second location in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Art Center in Stockbridge, formerly known as the IS183 Art School, is expanding to Pittsfield and will open a second location in the Brothership Building at 141 North St.
An opening celebration will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 30 and is open to the public.
Through this expansion, Berkshire Art Center will offer a variety of new classes and workshops in Pittsfield for adults and young artists of all ages. Classes will explore mediums including watercolor painting, photography, jewelry, printmaking and more. Information: berkshireartcenter.org.