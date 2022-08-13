ADAMS — Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School announced three recent additions to its Board of Trustees via a news release: Tom Bernard, Alison Bost and Yina Moore.
Each new trustee brings with them a wide array of professional, philanthropic and community leadership experience:
Tom Bernard
Bernard is the President and CEO of Berkshire United Way and the former mayor of North Adams. For the past 18 years, he has worked with various cultural, higher education and public service institutions in Berkshire County and Western Massachusetts. He has experience in development and institutional advancement, government relations, finance and administration, strategic planning, economic development, communications, K-12 education and community philanthropy.
Alison Bost
Bost is the former Deputy General Counsel of Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP. She has over 23 years of experience as a lawyer representing clients in various matters, including litigation, appeals, labor and employment matters, and legal ethics and professional responsibility matters. She also served for many years on her firm’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee, including as Vice-Chair. Bost currently serves on the board of Child Care of the Berkshires, Inc.
Yina Moore
Moore is the founder and executive director of Adams Theater, which is currently under development to become a multi-functional performing arts center. She has professional experience that combines nearly two decades of work at investment banks, architectural firms and nonprofit organizations. Moore was a Director of the Fixed Income Strategy Team at Credit Suisse in New York City before obtaining a Master of Architecture Degree from Harvard University. Working predominantly in the Berkshires, Moore is passionate about the interdisciplinary work between economic development, design and cultural development.
They join the following in their service as BART Trustees: George Ambriz; Rhon Ernest-Jones; Milton Ferguson; Marcel Kouame; Catherine McKeen, Vice Chair; Gina Puc, Chair; Fred Puddester, Treasurer; and Steve Simon, Secretary.
BART is college prep charter school, with 75 faculty and staff members, serving more than 350 students in grades 6-12 from across Berkshire County.