GREAT BARRINGTON — Shannon Amidon Castille has been named executive director of the Berkshire Bach Society, replacing Paula Hatch, who has retired after serving in the position for 16 years. Hatch will continue to serve on the board of directors.
Castille most recently served as the marketing professional at Berkshire South Regional Community Center in Great Barrington. She also has marketing, communications and development experience at universities in Texas, Washington and Hawaii, and has worked as art editor for daily newspapers and for a regional cultural arts magazine in Louisiana.
Castille, an award-winning poet, holds a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing from the Inland Northwest Center for Writers at Eastern Washington University.