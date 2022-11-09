To mark 10 years since Berkshire Bank's listing on the New York Stock Exchange, CEO Nitin Mhatre rang the opening bell

PITTSFIELD — It was 10 years ago this month that Berkshire Bank was first listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company's CEO, Nitin Mhatre, commemorated that milestone Wednesday by ringing the opening bell to start the day's trading at the exchange.

In a telephone interview from New York, Mhatre said the event symbolized both the bank's past and its future.

“It just became a good landmark of completing the 10th anniversary," Mhatre said, "but we also completed 175 years of overall history last year, and we’re exactly in the halfway mark of our transformation.”

The company is at the midpoint of the plan Mhatre instituted to revive the bank’s fortunes after he became CEO in January 2021.

“When we launched the BEST (Berkshire's Exciting Strategic Transformation) plan, we set out three-year goals,” he said. “We’ve completed 18 months. In that 18 months we said we would improve our financial performance and our standing on the NYSE. … Our equity is almost three times compared to the baseline.”

Berkshire’s stock increased about 70 percent last year, which was about twice the increase of the entire market. Earnings per share for Berkshire's holding company dropped from 50 cents to 42 cents per share between the second and third quarters, according to the bank's most recent earnings statement, which was released in late October.

But that decrease was primarily due to $11 million in third quarter charges from the bank's previously announced branch consolidation program. Excluding those charges, the adjusted earning per share increased by 21 percent in the third quarter from the second quarter.

The bank's stock was trading at $28.78 per share on Wednesday.

Last week, the board of directors of Berkshire Bank’s holding company approved a 50 percent increase in the bank’s quarterly cash dividend from 12 cents to 18 cents per common share. Shareholders as of Nov. 17 will receive that dividend on Dec. 1.

“We go up from here at a faster momentum hopefully,” he said. “We are very confident that our revenue performance is going to continue to outshine the rest of the industry and our peer banks.

“We truly want to prove to the world that a purpose-driven institution can deliver exceptional financial performance,” he said.

Berkshire has also received a high score on the Bloomberg quality index, Mhatre said. It was recently named the state’s sustainable business of the year by the Sustainable Business Network, received a perfect score on the human rights quality index, and chosen as one of the best place to work for the LGBTQI+ community.

“All of these happened over the few months,” he said.

What it’s like to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange?

“It brings out the child in you,” he said. “It was a very proud moment for us collectively. I had the opportunity to ring the closing bell a few years ago.”

That opportunity came when Mhatre served as board chair of the Consumer Bankers Association in Washington — a position that he held prior to joining Berkshire Bank.

“It’s more fun doing the opening bell,” he said. “There’s less pressure because you didn’t have to worry about what happened that day.”