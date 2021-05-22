PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank has made three new senior additions to its banking team in the Boston area, all previous employees of Webster Bank.
Scott Vickery has been named senior vice president and team leader for Berkshire Bank's business banking unit in the Boston metro area; Lance Reagan has joined as vice president/senior business banking relationship manager; and Eduard Radzinsky joins as vice president/business banking relationship manager.
Vickery served as senior vice president at Webster Bank, Reagan as a vice president and senior relationship manager, and Radzinsky as a vice president in business banking/management,