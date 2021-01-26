PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Hills Bancorp has appointed Nitin J. Mhatre president and CEO of the holding company and CEO of Berkshire Bank, the board of directors has announced.
Mhatre will assume his new duties Friday. Sean Gray, who has served as acting CEO since August, will continue to serve as the bank's president and chief operating officer.
"I am humbled and honored to join Berkshire on its 175-year banking journey, and to be the first CEO hired from outside the bank since its transformation to a public company in 2000," Mhatre said in a statement. "Berkshire is a vibrant, values-guided, community-dedicated institution with a tremendous history of caring for its customers and employees through its execution of its mission, BeFIRST values and keen sense of corporate purpose."
Mhatre, who has 25 years of both community and global banking experience, most recently served as executive vice president of community banking at Webster Bank, which is headquartered in Waterbury, Conn. He was a member of Webster Bank's executive team and led its consumer and business banking businesses.
Before joining Webster Bank, Mhatre served more than 13 years at Citi Group in various leadership roles across consumer-related business globally. He has also served on the Board of the Consumer Bankers Association headquartered in Washington D.C., where he was board chairman from 2019 to 2020. He also serves on the board of Junior Achievement of Southwest New England, which is located in Hartford, Conn.