PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank has received official certification from the national nonprofit Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund's Bank On National Account Standards for their MyFreedom bank account. The MyFreedom Berkshire Bank account limits fees to help consumers facing financial pressures and help consumers maintain their access to banking services.
With MyFreedom Checking, Berkshire Bank can further assist disproportionately affected low-income households.
The product will connect unbanked and underbanked residents with reliable financial services to help them save, grow, and access their money. Many of these residents currently may rely on costly check-cashing services, which proliferate in low-income communities and communities of color.
The CFE Fund, a national nonprofit that seeks to improve low and moderate-income households' financial stability, validated the account under its Bank On initiative, which ensures that everyone has access to affordable transactional banking accounts.