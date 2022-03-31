PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank has taken several steps in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, including a $50,000 donation from the Berkshire Bank Foundation to the Ukrainian Federation of America, one of the oldest Ukrainian organizations in the U.S. The Ukrainian Federation is working to supply humanitarian and medical aid to Ukraine.
Berkshire Bank’s donation will be leveraged in collaboration with Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island on 401Gives Day, a statewide day of giving in Rhode Island on Friday. The bank selected 401Gives Day because it is a time sensitive campaign that provides Berkshire the opportunity to make a greater impact by inviting the public and business community to match Berkshire’s contribution.
Berkshire Bank is also continuing to match employee contributions to its giving program to nonprofits working to aid in relief efforts; has activated a supply drive; is hosting volunteer opportunities through its XTEAM employee volunteer program; and is refunding wire transfers to individuals who are sending money to family and nonprofit organizations in Ukraine.