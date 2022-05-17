PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank has donated $10,000 to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region in Rutland, Vt., which also has offices in Bennington, Dorset and Manchester. The funding will support home health and hospice programs at the agency.
The VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, a nonprofit, Medicare-certified home health and hospice agency, is one of Vermont’s largest providers of home health and hospice services with over 250 employees. Last year, 3,900 individuals received services from the agency from newborns to individuals over 100.
Berkshire Bank, through its charitable giving has donated more than $20 million to nonprofit organizations throughout New England and New York.