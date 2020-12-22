PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Bank Foundation has donated $130,000 to regional food banks that serve communities throughout its seven-state footprint. The donations are intended to address the increased demand in food assistance resulting from COVID-19.
The bank’s total financial commitment to addressing food insecurity in 2020 now is more than $180,000. Each organization received $10,000.
The recipient in the bank’s Berkshire County/Pioneer Valley region is The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts in Hatfield.
Also receiving money were regional food banks located in the bank’s regions: Hartford, Conn.; Eastern Connecticut and Rhode Island; Eastern Massachusetts and Boston Metro; Central Massachusetts; Mid-Atlantic; Vermont; Albany-capital area; and Central New York.