PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank recently received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.
Berkshire Bank is one of 840 major U.S. businesses that earned top marks on the index this year.
The results of the index showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 56 percent of index-rated companies with global operations that are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad.
Berkshire Bank’s efforts in satisfying all the criteria of the index earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.
In 2002, the first year of the index, only 13 companies achieved a top score.