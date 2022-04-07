PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc., Berkshire Bank’s parent company, has expanded its partnership with financial technology firm Narmi, completing a major milestone in its digital plan as part of Berkshire’s Exciting Strategic Transformation project.
The expansion includes a new mobile app and online banking site that Berkshire expects to launch early next year.
Berkshire’s consumer and small business mobile app and online banking site, powered by Narmi, will allow customers and bankers to see the totality of a banking relationship in a single dashboard across all digital platforms. Improvements will include cutting-edge functionalities like personalization, savings tools, self-service capabilities, and apps to support seamless money transfers and financial planning.
Berkshire Bank previously worked with Narmi to upgrade its consumer online account opening experience, reducing the time needed to open an account to just over two minutes.