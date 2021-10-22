PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank’s holding company has formed a partnership with Upstart, a leading artificial lending platform, that will expand customers’ consumer lending options via a seamless, digital experience enabled by Upstart's lending platform and the Upstart Referral Network. Upstart’s lending platform is designed to improve access to affordable credit while reducing the risk and costs of lending.
Berkshire became an Upstart lending partner in August and will leverage Upstart's AI lending platform for personal loans to make better and faster risk-based credit decisions and approve more creditworthy borrowers. Upstart partners with banks to deliver data-driven decisions through AI and enable broader distribution of lending options to borrowers of all backgrounds.
This program is the first of many initiatives to result directly from the “digitize” pillar with the bank’s new strategic transformation plan, according to Berkshire CEO Nitin Mihatre. It will allow Berkshire to grow its consumer loan portfolio, said EVP Ellen Steinfeld, the bank’s head of consumer lending and payments. Information: Berkshirebank.com.