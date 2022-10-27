Berkshire Bank Foundation awards $660,000 to nonprofits in support of community programs

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank provided over $660,000 in philanthropic investments from its foundation to nonprofit organizations during the third quarter of 2022, which ended Sept. 30.
The awards cover a wide range of projects that help foster community programs with a focus on diversity, equity and includsion, support education and youth, and enhance opportunities for individual success in the communities the bank serves. These investments also support the company’s BEST Community Comeback, which includes a planned $15 million in community contributions by the end of 2024.
The Berkshire County recipients include Berkshire County Arc, Berkshire County Education Task Force, Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires and Chabad of the Berkshires.