PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank made over $563,000 in philanthropic investments from the Berkshire Foundation to nonprofit organizations during the first quarter of 2022, which ended March 31.
The grants awarded cover a wide range of projects that help foster upward economic mobility, support overall well-being, and enhance opportunities for individual success in the communities the bank serves.
Over 100 regional nonprofit organizations received grants during the first quarter.
The Massachusetts recipients included Dress for Success in Western Massachusetts; Goodwill Industries of the Berkshires and Southern Vermont’s employment training through technology program; the Downtown Pittsfield Cultural Association’s small business growth and entrepreneurship program; and the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center education and community engagement initiative in Great Barrington.