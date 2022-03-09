PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Bank Foundation distributed $596,800 in philanthropic investments to 87 nonprofits located within the bank’s coverage area from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.
The grants that were awarded cover a range of projects that help foster upward economic mobility, support overall well-being and enhance opportunities for individual success in the communities the bank serves.
The investments also support the company’s BEST Community Comeback, which includes a planned $15 million in community contributions by the end of 2024.
Berkshire organizations receiving grants include the homeless shelter with ServiceNet.
Additional details on the foundation’s grant programs and focus areas can be found at berkshirebank.com/foundation.