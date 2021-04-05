PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Bank Foundation donated a record $4 million to more than 500 organizations across New England and New York in 2020.
The large majority of the grants focused on Berkshire Bank's and its foundation's financial equality priorities, diversity and inclusion, and community economic well-being.
The total amount awarded in 2020 equates to a 40 percent increase in philanthropic funding from the previous year. The increase is because of, in part, the rising need due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and Berkshire Bank's desire to ensure the health, safety and economic resiliency of all those in the communities it serves.
Over the past 10 years, Berkshire Bank's foundation has provided approximately $21 million to organizations and communities in New England and New York.