Berkshire Bank Foundation invested $764,000 during the final quarter of 2022, for a total of $2.8 million in 2022

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Bank Foundation invested more than $764,000 during the fourth quarter of 2022, to bring its total number of investments for the entire year to more than $2.8 million.
The fourth quarter fundings, which were invested between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, cover a wide range of projects in communities that the bank serves.
The investments also support the company’s BEST Community Comeback program, which includes a planned $15 million in community contributions by the end of 2024. The foundation supports programs that align with Berkshire Bank’s Center for Women, Wellness, and Wealth to provide opportunities for women to build a future enriched with financial stability, balance and growth.
Berkshire County recipients included, Berkshire Resources for the Integration of Diverse Groups and Education; Berkshire Black Economic Council; Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art Foundation; and Sculpture Now, along with The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts in Hatfield.
Additional details on the foundation’s grant programs and focus areas can be found at berkshirebank.com/foundation.