PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank will host its annual Xtraordinary Day (X-Day) activities on June 8. All branches and offices across the bank’s five-state footprint in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island will close from noon to 4 p.m. that day for a concurrent day of service events.
The bank is planning to hold 45 in-person volunteer events. In the Berkshires, events include the West Side Block Build in Pittsfield with Habitat for Humanity; the Housatonic River Walk in Great Barrington with Greenagers; and an event with the West Stockbridge Historical Society.
This is the sixth year the bank has hosted its signature Xtraordinary Day of service events, but it is the first time since 2019 that the company and its employees plan to return in-person to neighborhoods to hold them. Due to COVID-19, the last two X-Day events took place virtually
Information: berkshirebank.com.