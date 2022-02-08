PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank is one of 418 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting.
This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline; equal pay and gender pay parity; inclusive culture; anti-sexual harassment policies; and pro-women brand.
Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology and utilities, which, collectively, have the highest company representation in the index.
Information: bloomberg.com/gei.