PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank has launched the Center for Women, Wellness, and Wealth, which will offer client-focused events on wellness and financial planning.
The center will also partner with community organizations, specialized experts and thought leaders with the goal of inspiring action to build greater financial stability, alignment and opportunity for women and Berkshire’s broader communities.
Initiatives will also include impact conversations, philanthropic coaching and development support, wellness programs, and complimentary portfolio reviews offered by Berkshire Bank Wealth Management.
The center’s official launch took place recently at the inaugural Women in Leadership Luncheon at the Wilson House in Dorset, Vt.in conjunction with the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
Berkshire Bank will also be collaborating on a series of programs for clients, employees and the public with the Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health in Stockbridge.
The first program, Spring Cleaning, Ayurveda-style, will be held virtually at 3 p.m. on May 24. It and will focus on how to declutter your mind and daily life led by Erin Casperson, a lead faculty member at Kripalu. Information: Berkshirebank.com.