PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Berkshire Bank’s parent company, has launched a suite of socially responsible investment portfolios designed to help people of all backgrounds align their investments with positive environmental and social outcomes.
Offered through Berkshire Wealth Management, the SRI portfolios included missing-aligned companies with solid track records across environmental, social and governance metrics and strong fundamental attributes that positively contribute to the long sustainability of communities.
Global assets in socially responsible investing rose 42 percent from 2018 to 2020, according to Berkshire Bank.
Information: Berkshirebank.com.