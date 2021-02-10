PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank is one of 380 companies across 11 sectors worldwide to be included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.
The index tracks the performance of public companies committed to disclosing their efforts to support gender equality through policy development, representation, transparency and rewards.
The comprehensive, transparent index scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups.
Sixty-nine percent of Berkshire’s workforce is composed of women, including 53 percent of those in management positions. In addition, half of those holding the title of regional president and nearly 50 percent of executive management positions also are held by women.