PITTSFIELD — A woman with ties to New York’s Capital District recently was named chief diversity officer at Berkshire Bank.
Angela Dixon, who has served as vice president for talent and inclusion with the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce in Albany, N.Y., and as deputy comptroller for human resources and administration at the New York state Comptroller's Office, will report directly to executive vice president for human resources and culture officer Jackie Courtwright.
As chief diversity officer, Dixon will be responsible for driving the company's diversity, equity and inclusion strategy in collaboration with executive management and each of Berkshire's business lines. She also will work to enhance the impact of Berkshire's existing diversity initiatives and programs.
Dixon holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and an MBA from the University at Albany. She also is a senior certified human resource professional through the Society for Human Resource Management.