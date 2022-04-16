Berkshire Bank names SVP, retail branch banking

PITTSFIELD — Ryan Shorette has been promoted to SVP, retail branch banking by Berkshire Bank. In this role, Shorette will oversee all 105 of the bank’s branches in Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New York. Shorette had formerly served as FVP, regional branch manager at Berkshire Bank for eight years.
Shorette has over 25 years of retail banking experience and has held a number of leadership positions. Before joining Berkshire Bank, he worked at Bank of America and Webster Bank. Ryan has been nominated for the New Leaders in Banking Honors Award from the Connecticut Bankers Association. He holds a bachelor of science degree in finance from Central Connecticut State University.