Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Bank Foundation is accepting applications for its annual NeXt Gen Scholars program.

High school seniors, college students and adults who live or attend school in select communities served by Berkshire Bank in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island and are pursuing an undergraduate degree from an accredited nonprofit college or technical school in fall 2021 are eligible to apply.

A total of $100,000 will be awarded to 40 individuals. To be considered, all applications must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. Jan. 31. Information: berkshirebank.com/scholarships.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.