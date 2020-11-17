PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Bank Foundation is accepting applications for its annual NeXt Gen Scholars program.
High school seniors, college students and adults who live or attend school in select communities served by Berkshire Bank in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island and are pursuing an undergraduate degree from an accredited nonprofit college or technical school in fall 2021 are eligible to apply.
A total of $100,000 will be awarded to 40 individuals. To be considered, all applications must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. Jan. 31. Information: berkshirebank.com/scholarships.