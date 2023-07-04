Berkshire Bank closing branches in Pittsfield, Otis

Berkshire Bank is closing two branches in Pittsfield and Otis as the company continues a trend toward more online services.
The branches are located at 734 Williams St. in Pittsfield the and 30 East Road in Otis, which is the only bank in that town. Both will close on Sept. 29.
The bank is also planning to close two other branches on the same day in Marlborough in Middlesex County and Westborough in Worcester County. No jobs will be lost.
Brian Sullivan, chief retail administrative officer at Berkshire Bank, said the pandemic accelerated a trend toward online banking that was already taking hold.
“We constantly evaluate our franchise,” Sullivan told The Eagle on Friday. “We constantly evaluate customer behavior.”
From 2011 to 2019, the bank expanded through mergers and acquisitions with banks in New England and New York State. It had already acquired a Vermont bank in 2007.
The bank, which went public in 2000, has 100 locations in New England and New York. Fourteen are in Berkshire County.
There is a 90-day notification period, which takes place in tandem with both customers and the Division of Banks.
“Our experience with the Division of Banks has been very favorable,” Sullivan said.
The Otis branch has been only fully open only Tuesdays in recent months. The Williams Street branch has been temporarily closed since the pandemic.
“Specific to William Street, there are several locations nearby for clients, and clients really just migrated to those other locations, and other channels, too,” Sullivan said, noting a roughly 20 percent increase in the bank’s digital client engagement since the pandemic.
Sullivan said Otis customers may choose to use branches in Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox or Sheffield — or they may move to online banking or My Banker, a personal banking service.
“Part of our communication strategy to customers is making sure that customers are aware of those different choices,” Sullivan said. “We call them flexible banking options.”
In addition to ATMs and branch banks, Berkshire Bank has two interactive teller machines on North Street that offer live interaction with tellers through a screen 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the bank plans to add more.
The Otis branch is owned by Berkshire Bank and there has been no decision about plans for that real estate. The Williams Street branch is in leased space.
Gary Levante, chief of corporate responsibility and communications, said last year Berkshire Bank announced an expanded partnership with the tech company Narmi “to deliver new digital online and mobile banking solutions for our customers.”
Employees are now testing those online services prior to a customer rollout possibly this fall.
Levante spoke to the importance of Berkshire County to Berkshire Bank.
“We were founded here 177 years ago,” he said, noting that the bank’s first $25 deposit came from a Pittsfield farming couple.
Lorelei Gazzillo Kiely, foundation director and Berkshire County/Vermont regional president, added that Berkshire Bank Foundation has contributed $4 million to the region in the last five years along with nore than 59,000 volunteer hours valued at more than $1.6 million.
Berkshire Bank has $12 billion in assets and approximately 1,300 employees.