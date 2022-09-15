Berkshire Bank honored by Boston Business Journal as among state’s most charitable organizations

PITTSFIELD — The Boston Business Journal has named Berkshire Bank an honoree in its annual 2022 Corporate Citizenship Awards, which recognize the region's top corporate charitable contributors.
The journal annually publishes this list to showcase companies that promote and prioritize giving back to their communities, which is even more important in the challenging times collectively experienced throughout 2021.
Berkshire Bank was honored recently at the publication’s 17th Annual Corporate Citizenship Awards at the Revere Hotel Boston Common.