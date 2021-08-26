PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Berkshire Bank's holding company, has reached an agreement to sell its insurance subsidiary to a Massachusetts-based brokerage firm.
Founded in 2000, Berkshire Insurance Group has grown into one of the largest insurance agencies in Western Massachusetts, with offices in both the Berkshires and Pioneer Valley. The company provides personal and commercial property and casualty insurance solutions.
The sale of its assets and operations to Brown & Brown of Massachusetts LLC is subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to be completed during the third quarter of this year.
Brown & Brown has offered positions to existing employees, according to a news release. No jobs are expected to be eliminated.
