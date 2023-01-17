Berkshire-based chef to hold virtual cooking class as charity fundraiser

Berkshire-based chef Jeremy Rock Smith and his daughter Jasmine will host a virtual fundraising cooking class via Zoom for charity at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23.
The hourlong class, crafted for participants of all ages. will focus on a new recipe for cauliflower tacos. Smith has partnered on this project with the No Kid Hungry campaign. A Zoom link will be provided to all who register.
Smith has served as demonstration chef at Canyon Ranch in Lenox and as the executive chef at Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health in Stockbridge. He is the author of the cookbook, "The Kripalu Kitchen: Nourshing Food for Body and Soul," which was published in 2019.
He competed on Food Network's "Chopped" series in 2019 and has received accolades for his nutritious and holistic living lifestyle in several publications including Food Network Blog, Health, Prevention and Yoga Journal.
For information or to donate to No Kid Hungry, visit tinyurl.com/5n6wuzfw.