GREAT BARRINGTON — Brian Grossman, Mark Lefenfeld, Margaret Moulton, Morgan Ovitsky and Jay Weintraub have been appointed to Berkshire Bounty’s new board of directors.
Berkshire Bounty, co-founded in 2016 by Weintraub and Lefenfeld, collects donated food, and purchases food for delivery to pantries and other distribution organizations in South County and Pittsfield. The organization is on pace to deliver 400,000 pounds of food this year.
This continuing success and expanded size, service and geography led naturally to bolstering Berkshire Bounty’s organizational structure, including the recent formation of a board of directors made up of people experienced in areas that are relevant to Berkshire Bounty.
