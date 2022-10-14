<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire Business and Professional Women to dicuss modern witchcraft at next meeting

Danielle Munn Photo

Danielle Munn, who owns Witch Slapped, a spiritual and witchcraft store in Pittsfield, will speak when Berkshire Business and Professional Women discuss modern witchcraft at the group's next meeting Oct. 24. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

ADAMS — Berkshire Business and Professional Women will discuss "Witchcraft in The Berkshires: Modern Witchcraft for Today’s Lives” at the group's next meeting.

The meeting will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Fire House Cafe and Bistro, 47 Park St., Adams.

Kira Staubach-Smith, witch and owner of Shire Alchemy, and Danielle Munn, eclectic witch and owner and founder of Witch Slapped in Pittsfield, will speak at the event.

The cost is $45 for non-members and $35 for members. The registration deadline is Sunday. Space is limited. Information/registration: Berkshirebpw.org.

